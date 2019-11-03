New coast-to-coast storm is brewing after days of severe weather

More
There have been 11 tornadoes across the South, ripping roofs off in Louisiana and bringing heavy snow to parts of Minnesota.
1:02 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New coast-to-coast storm is brewing after days of severe weather

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61615324,"title":"New coast-to-coast storm is brewing after days of severe weather","duration":"1:02","description":"There have been 11 tornadoes across the South, ripping roofs off in Louisiana and bringing heavy snow to parts of Minnesota.","url":"/WNT/video/coast-coast-storm-brewing-days-severe-weather-61615324","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.