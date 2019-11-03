New coast-to-coast storm is brewing after days of severe weather More There have been 11 tornadoes across the South, ripping roofs off in Louisiana and bringing heavy snow to parts of Minnesota. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for New coast-to-coast storm is brewing after days of severe weather This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: More severe weather, heavy rain expected this week

