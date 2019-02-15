Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid resolve collusion grievances with NFL

More
Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season.
0:16 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid resolve collusion grievances with NFL

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61111769,"title":"Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid resolve collusion grievances with NFL","duration":"0:16","description":"Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season.","url":"/WNT/video/colin-kaepernick-eric-reid-resolve-collusion-grievances-nfl-61111769","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.