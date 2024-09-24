College athletes hospitalized after workout with Navy SEAL

A dozen Tufts University lacrosse players were treated for Rhabdo, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes muscles to disintegrate. Three players remain hospitalized.

September 24, 2024

