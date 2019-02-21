College student blows Michael Buble away with her rendition of 'At Last'

Buble was performing at Madison Square Garden when he stopped his show to offer Erin Bellucci, a University of Delaware music major, a chance to sing for everyone.
1:42 | 02/21/19

Transcript for College student blows Michael Buble away with her rendition of 'At Last'
Finally tonight, America strong. Michael Buble and his costar. This was the moment overnight. Madiso garden in new York City. Michael Buble handing the microphone to a young woman in the audience. He asks her name. Erin from west Hartford, Connecticut. That's her sister, hoping he'll ask her to sing. Ryan Seacrest in the crowd. He lets somebody in the audience perform. Now, the question always is, is this a setup or not, right? Please, Dea Reporter: Not set up. And she was about to sing. She looks back, is this for real? ?????? ??? at last ??? ??? my love has come along ??? ??? my lonely days are over ??? ??? and life is like a song ??? Reporter: It turns out Erin is a junior at the university of Delaware, studying music education. Telling us tonight she wants to teach music to last night was her night. ??? The night I looked at you ??? Michael bubl

