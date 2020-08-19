College students see varied reopening plans as new COVID-19 cases rise

Notre Dame is blaming off-campus parties for 89 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday alone, as UT Austin and University of Colorado at Boulder students fear they’ll be sent home.
3:56 | 08/19/20

