Conference in February could have led to 20,000 COVID-19 infections: Study

More
A new study suggests that a Boston biotech conference of fewer than 200 people could have led to nearly 20,000 COVID-19 infections in the Boston area.
2:05 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Conference in February could have led to 20,000 COVID-19 infections: Study

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"A new study suggests that a Boston biotech conference of fewer than 200 people could have led to nearly 20,000 COVID-19 infections in the Boston area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72605258","title":"Conference in February could have led to 20,000 COVID-19 infections: Study","url":"/WNT/video/conference-february-led-20000-covid-19-infections-study-72605258"}