Transcript for Congressional candidate Katie Arrington injured in car crash

Meantime, now to that deadly wrong-way crash in south Carolina. The state lawmaker who just made headlines in a big congression primary win with president trump's support, severe injured, she was a paenger in THA wreck. ABC's erielle reshef with the latest. Savannah highway traffic accident, entrapment. Reporter: Congressional candidate kaarrington traveling to Hilton head on a darhighway overnight. Her friend Jacqueline Goff at the wheel when their vehicles struck by a car traveling the wrong way. That driver, 69-year-old Helen white, died at the scene. Arrington and Goff rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Katie sustained a fracture in her back, and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to have surgery/ Reporter: The catastrophic crash happening just two weeks after the -year-old Republican defeated representative mark sanfrord in the 1st district primary. Like I said in the beginning, this isn't a me, this is ae moment right now. Reporter: Her victory fueled by presiderump's personal endorsement. We are the party ofresident Donald J. Trump. Reporter: Tonight, the president tweeting his prayers and condolens. And the outpouring of support transcendingolitics. Arrington's decratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, announcing he's suspending all campaign activities until further notice. A spokesperson said she'll be hospitalized for at least two weeks. Meanwhile the investigation into that crash is ongoing. Whit. Eriellreshef, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.