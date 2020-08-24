Convicted killer Scott Peterson’s death sentence overturned, murder conviction upheld

California’s state supreme court found a judicial error during the sentencing of Peterson, who was convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife and unborn son.
0:16 | 08/24/20

