Transcript for Coronavirus: How big of a deal is social distancing?

Ensure Max Protein. Your questions again. Let's get right to Dr. Jen Ashton. We both heard the governor of New York saying the rate of hospitalizations slowing slightly in New York. But that was not to offer a false sense of security. Absolutely not. We're tracking the numbers day by day. That's good news. But social distancing is critically important. If just one sick person stays home, you can cut the future rate almost in half. And we believe that perhaps that's the reason there's been this slight slowdown. We have to keep that up. In the meantime, mutations. I know there's early data on what could that mean for potential treatment or vaccines down the road? All viruses mutate. So far, it's been fairly stable. That suggests down the road it would be a good target for vaccines, but it's only 3 1/2 months old. And there's some data on vitamin "C" as well? Only for critically ill patients, but no firm data yet. Dr. Jen, thank you.

