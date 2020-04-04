Transcript for Coronavirus death toll spikes significantly in France

Overseas, France emerging as the new hot zone in Europe, reporting its deadliest 48 hours. And British prime minster Boris Johnson revealing after he tested positive for the virus, his pregnant girlfriend now has symptoms of her own. ABC's Julia Mcfarland has more. Reporter: Tonight, the horrifying death toll in France, more than 1,000 dead in the past 48 hours. France now emerging as one of Europe's new hot spots. Leaders there expected to expand the lockdown. Spain reporting more than 700 deaths in one day. A slight decrease for the second day in a row, but tonight the country has Joey taken it will I in total number of cases with more than 124 thousand. These grim images out of Barcelona, showing dozens of empty coffins filling up a parking garage. Officials in the uk pleading with citizens to stay indoors. The government expects the peak of the pandemic around Easter. More than 700 people died today alone. Prime minister Boris Johnson announcing he is remaining in isolation more than a week after testing positive. Tonight, Johnson's pregnant partner Carrie symonds announcing she too is experiencing symptoms, saying, I've spent the past week in bed. Adding, I haven't needed to be tested and after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend. And tomorrow evening, the queen will deliver a rare address to the nation, saying she hopes that those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. Tom? Julia Mcfarland from London tonight. Julia, thank you.

