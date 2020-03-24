Transcript for Coronavirus: Can you become immune to the virus after contraction?

Tonight, back to your questions. Let's get right to Dr. Jen Ashton, reporting from home. We know there are questions as to whether you can become immune to the virus after you recover. Let's hope so. Labs are working on ways to test people's antibodies? Exactly. That will be really good news in the whole testing process. Researchers in North Carolina and in New York City have developed a test that looks for antibodies. This is the footprint of an infection, so it can tell you who has been infected and who has recovered. It's a fast, cheap test, and it's probably a couple of weeks away. Jen, thanks. When we come back, news on the American playwright, a

