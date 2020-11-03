Country music stars hold concert for tornado victims

Singers including Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile took to the stage to raise $500,000 for survivors of the Tennessee twisters.
1:00 | 03/11/20

Country music stars hold concert for tornado victims

