Country singer Charlie Daniels dies at 83

The singer best known for his hit song “Devil Went Down to Georgia” had a career that spanned over 60 years; he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.
0:15 | 07/06/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Country singer Charlie Daniels dies at 83
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

