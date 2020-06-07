-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver, crew member share support for Bubba Wallace
-
Now Playing: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies of COVID at 41
-
Now Playing: Dangerous thunderstorms in the East, wildfire threats out West
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley announced ‘drive-in’ style concert series
-
Now Playing: Fighting for inclusivity in the fashion & beauty industry
-
Now Playing: 1st Bachelorette Trista Sutter talks facing double standard
-
Now Playing: Paris Jackson talks about body image in new Facebook Watch series
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall shares what it's been like hosting her show from home
-
Now Playing: Actress Uzo Aduba talks about her role in FX show, ‘Mrs. America’
-
Now Playing: ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ resumes production in UK
-
Now Playing: Kanye West hints at potential White House run
-
Now Playing: Kayne West announces he is running for president this year
-
Now Playing: Record-setting day at Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
-
Now Playing: More pro athletes test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Old Dominion performs 'Hotel Key'
-
Now Playing: Patriotic content recommendations to binge on July 4th
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams and daughter, Alexis Olympia, play doubles in matching outfits!
-
Now Playing: Carmelo Anthony serving as guest editor-in-chief for Slam Magazine
-
Now Playing: Student's visual effects catch Hollywood's eye