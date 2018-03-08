Country singer Jay Allen sings to his mom on stage

The singer sang to his mom Sherry, 53, battling early-on set Alzheimer's and pledging all proceeds from the song to a Nashville care center for Alzheimer called "Abe's Garden".
1:35 | 08/03/18

