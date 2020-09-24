Transcript for Couple wears original wedding apparel in 60th anniversary photos

Finally tonight, America strong. The bride and groom all over again. Lucille and Marvin stone from carney, Nebraska, married in 1960. They met while teaching at the same high school. They would have three children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and this year, to celebrate their 60th anniversary, they had an idea. They decided to put back on that wedding dress and tuxedo, and a local photographer Katie Autry capturing the moment. Lucille, 81, Marvin, 88, Beth still smiling, dancing, holding hands and looking every bit as beautiful and both wearing the gown and the tux all over again, and it turns out Lucille made that wedding dress 60 years ago. I bought lace. The couple right here tonight. Lucille and Marvin on their 60 years. From day one, we have assumed marriage is forever and you do what you have to do. We've had arguments. We've had disagreements, but on the big things we're pretty much on the same track. On the big things, we love Lucille and Marvin, 60 years later and looking great. I'm David

