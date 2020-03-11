COVID-19 cases rise in 47 states, virus deaths rise in 26

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post that the U.S. is “in for a whole lot of hurt” and “could not be positioned more poorly” as families head inside and prepare to celebrate the holidays.
1:30 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 cases rise in 47 states, virus deaths rise in 26

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post that the U.S. is “in for a whole lot of hurt” and “could not be positioned more poorly” as families head inside and prepare to celebrate the holidays.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73981355","title":"COVID-19 cases rise in 47 states, virus deaths rise in 26","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-rise-47-states-virus-deaths-73981355"}