COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state

More
In some areas, hospitals are filling up and some are seeing more COVID-19 patients than they ever have.
3:21 | 07/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"In some areas, hospitals are filling up and some are seeing more COVID-19 patients than they ever have. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78917002","title":"COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-rising-state-78917002"}