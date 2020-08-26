Transcript for COVID-19 concerns arise for over 500,000 evacuated for hurricane

As we said, more than a half a million people have been ordered to leave their homes. There is real concern as rob just reported that some are trying to ride this out. The other concern, that some decided very late to get out and time is now running out. Marcus Moore from the storm zone on that tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the largest evacuation since the covid-19 pandemic began. More than 500,000 people, a mass exodus of families, getting out before Laura moves in. Samantha Cuevas, a mother of three, waited until this morning to decide to get out. Why are you deciding to leave? A tree falls, a fire breaks out, this is not where I want to be with an 18-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old. Reporter: Hundreds unable to evacuate on their own, waiting hours in the hot sun for a bus out of galveston. Forced to choose whether to risk their lives at home or risk coronavirus in a shelter. Don't want to be in a shelter. Don't want to be infected, don't want to infect anybody. Reporter: There have been more than 300,000 covid-19 cases across the areas in lawyer's immediate path. We got turned down for buses because my mother has Corona. Reporter: In Austin, frustration when evacuees from the storm zone hoping for hotel rooms were told there were no more vouchers. They were supposed to have, you know, something for us. Give me a tent, I don't care, something. Reporter: And tonight, concerns over pets and livestock, too. In Winnie, Texas, officials shutting down a bridge to help ranchers get 1,100 cattle to higher ground. Back in galveston, mark and Jenna Metzger are staying in part to keep an eye on their 90-year-old neighbor. Whatbout the people who will say, you're absolutely crazy for deciding to stay here? Well, they've never been in this situation before. You know, a lot of people that choose to ride out these storms, like our neighbors and myself, we've been in these situations our entire life. Reporter: David, here in galveston tonight, officials are most concerned about strong winds knocking out power and also the storm surge. They recorded a 35-foot wave this morning at an area known as the Boliver peninsula. Tonight they are expecting a storm surge of 4 to 6 feet. Marcus, rob, Matt, ginger, we thank you all. Stay safe. We're going to move onto the other news tonight, all of this

