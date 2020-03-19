Transcript for COVID-19 emergency taking its toll on US workforce

And amid all of this, the rereality for Americans of Americans. Mothers and father, losing their jobs. So, what do they do now? The stories from Pennsylvania to Minnesota to California. Here's ABC's Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: Tonight, the coronavirus emergency is taking its toll on the American workforce. Covid-19 is an economic tsunami. Reporter: In San Francisco, a city under orders to shelter in place. Housekeeper larrilou carumba hasn't worked in two weeks. I'm a single mom of three, and I really don't know what I'm going to use to put food on the table. Reporter: Across the country, unemployment claims are soaring. In Pennsylvania, 121,000 claims in two days. Minnesota handling 2,000 claims an hour this week, versus 40 an hour just last week. And in Massachusetts, nearly 20,000 claims on Monday -- more than all of February. The last time for a while. Reporter: Among the hardest hit -- the service industry. At least 21 states have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. Christy Oakes is a server in Boston. Because we do work on tips, a lot of us are left with little to no income. Reporter: By one estimate, over 9 million people could be affected just by bar and restaurant shutdowns. And David, if you've been laid off, in addition to filing for unemployment insurance right away, there are a number of companies that are suspending late fees and service interruptions if you are behind on those bills, including wireless providers like AT&T and Verizon. And credit card companies like American Express and Citibank. David? So, that's help much needed. Rebecca, thank you.

