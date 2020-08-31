COVID-19 hits 25 million cases worldwide

More
Concerns grow as infections rise on college campuses.
3:04 | 08/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 hits 25 million cases worldwide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:04","description":"Concerns grow as infections rise on college campuses. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72716654","title":"COVID-19 hits 25 million cases worldwide","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-hits-25-million-cases-worldwide-72716654"}