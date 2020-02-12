COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC more than double in 3 weeks

More
Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking older adults and people with underlying health conditions to limit outside activities and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on retired health care workers to return to work.
3:08 | 12/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC more than double in 3 weeks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:08","description":"Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking older adults and people with underlying health conditions to limit outside activities and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on retired health care workers to return to work.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74491683","title":"COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC more than double in 3 weeks","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-hospitalizations-nyc-double-weeks-74491683"}