COVID-19 pandemic’s mental health toll on young adults

More
According to the CDC, 75% of young adults have reported struggling with anxiety or depression during the pandemic while 25% reported serious suicidal ideation.
2:26 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 pandemic’s mental health toll on young adults

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:26","description":"According to the CDC, 75% of young adults have reported struggling with anxiety or depression during the pandemic while 25% reported serious suicidal ideation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74977905","title":"COVID-19 pandemic’s mental health toll on young adults","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-pandemics-mental-health-toll-young-adults-74977905"}