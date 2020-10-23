COVID-19 surges in Texas, Michigan, Utah, Montana

New daily COVID-19 cases have surged nearly 600% in El Paso, Texas, since Oct. 1. Montana is also seeing a record rise. Nearly 1,000 deaths have been reported across the country in one day.
3:03 | 10/23/20

{"duration":"3:03","description":"New daily COVID-19 cases have surged nearly 600% in El Paso, Texas, since Oct. 1. Montana is also seeing a record rise. Nearly 1,000 deaths have been reported across the country in one day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73772817","title":"COVID-19 surges in Texas, Michigan, Utah, Montana","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-surges-texas-michigan-utah-montana-73772817"}