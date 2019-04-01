Transcript for Crash that killed 7, including 5 children, under investigation

their rent on bills. David? Terry, thank you. Tonight, the horrific scene. Seven dead. Five children among them on their way to Disney world. Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles colliding on I-75. Some of the vehicles erupting in flames. Drivers shocked by what they saw. Many of the injured were treated on the scene. Victor Oquendo is in Florida tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Florida investigators are on the scene outside Gainesville trying to piece together what caused this fiery wreck that killed seven people, five of them children. It's a heartbreaking event. Oh, dear Jesus, please be with them. Reporter: A fireball consuming parts of interstate 75 -- Oh, my god. Reporter: After investigators say a tractor-trailer and a car headed northbound collided. Once the semis struck, they both caught on fire. Oh, my god, this is crazy. My heart is pounding. Reporter: Drivers, now stuck behind the inferno, fleeing. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Look. These things are actively blowing up. Reporter: Officers forced to treat the wounded right there on the highway. The van, packed with nine children and three adults from this united pentecostal church in marksville, Louisiana. They were nearing the end of a 700-mile trip to Disney world. Five of the children on board were killed, including the granddaughter of the church pastor. Their ages range from 209 their teens. I couldn't believe that something like that could happen so quick. Victor joins us live tonight. What are we learning about the injured. One of the survivors was a pregnant woman? Reporter: That's right. Officials in la will say she and the baby are doing okay. And the rest of the injured are expected to recover. David? Victor Oquendo in Florida tonight, thank you.

