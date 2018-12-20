No criminal charges for deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin

Investigators say the gas main explosion that erupted in July leaving one dead was blamed on "miscommunication."
0:12 | 12/20/18

No criminal charges for deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin

