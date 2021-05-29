Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbets

More
Mollie Tibbets disappeared in 2018 while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa, and her body was found in a cornfield. The jury deliberated for seven hours before reaching its verdict.
0:20 | 05/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Mollie Tibbets disappeared in 2018 while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa, and her body was found in a cornfield. The jury deliberated for seven hours before reaching its verdict. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77972728","title":"Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbets","url":"/WNT/video/cristhian-bahena-rivera-found-guilty-2018-murder-mollie-77972728"}