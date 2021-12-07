Transcript for Cuba blames protests on US as Biden offers support to demonstrations

And now to those rare and historic images from Cuba. Protesters in the streets, angry over the lack of vaccines for coronavirus, angry over food and fuel shortages. And tonight, president Biden now sending those protesters a message. ABC's Victor Oquendo with late reporting. Reporter: Demanding for freedom echoing across Cuba. From one end of the island nation to the other. An unprecedented series of anti-government demonstrations on Sunday, the likes of which have not been seen throughout the country in the 62 years of communist party control. Though mostly peaceful -- there were clashes with police and Cuban special forces. Conditions for many Cubans are dire. Food and medicine are in short supply, as covid cases climb. Cuba is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in 30 that's been aggravated in a very, very big way by covid. Reporter: The calls for change resonating a little more than 90 miles away. Streets were shut down in south Florida as the Cuban exile community showed their support for the protesters in their tonight, the streets are calmer in Cuba amid an increased police present. In an address to the nation, Cuba's leader blamed U.S. Poll sills like the embargo for the current state of affairs and said a social media campaign was fueling the protests. President Biden offering his support for the demonstrators. United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. Reporter: A lot of support for those demonstrators here in little Havana tonight. There is a good chance, though, that the Cuban people on the eye land have not received president Biden's message of support. Our team in Cuba tells us that wifi and data have been spotty since the demonstrations started. And one company confirms there have been disruptions on social media platforms. David? They are supporting them right there in south Florida tonight. Victor, thank you.

