How cutting-edge DNA technology helped break open 1992 cold case

More
Raymond Rowe, a popular DJ in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been charged in the slaying of Christy Mirack.
1:24 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How cutting-edge DNA technology helped break open 1992 cold case
Reporter: It was a crime that shocked Lancaster, Pennsylvania. A beloved teacher, Christy mirack, brutally raped and murdered in her home in 1992. Tonight, the cutting edge science that helped finally break open a very cold case. Last spring, the family saw the big news from California. An alleged serial killer tracked down through a genealogy database. The golden state killer. And my first reaction was, why can't they do something like that with Christy? Reporter: Enter cece Moore, a DNA genealogist who started working on cases like Christy's with parabon nanolabs. They upload crime scene DNA profiles to a free genealogy website called gedmatch, and build family trees to find relatives and zero in on potential suspects. A break in Christy's case came in no time. I think it took a couple of days. Reporter: The suspect? Raymond Rowe, also known as dj freeze, a popular fixture in the city for years, charged with criminal homicide. They made an arrest. Reporter: What was that like? It was unbelievable. Reporter: His arrest, one of 11 now credited to this genetic detective. If you're going to commit a violent crime like a rape or murder, you're going to leave DNA behind. And if you leave DNA behind, we can find you. This is incredible. Much more tonight on "20/20." The DNA detective at 10:00 P.M.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58317151,"title":"How cutting-edge DNA technology helped break open 1992 cold case ","duration":"1:24","description":"Raymond Rowe, a popular DJ in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been charged in the slaying of Christy Mirack. ","url":"/WNT/video/cutting-edge-dna-technology-helped-break-open-1992-58317151","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.