Transcript for Cyber Monday is expected to smash shopping records

Tonight, with the pandemic keeping more holiday shoppers at home, cyber Monday spending expected to smash records. Consumers could spend as much as $13 billion online today, a nearly 35% jump from last year. Shoppers snapping up everything from toys to electronics. These airpods now $120. And with more students learning remotely and laptops in high demand, Best Buy launching deals on top computers like the HP chromebook. We're seeing an increase in demand in a few particular categories. Think home appliances, because more and more people are cooking at home. This kitchenaid mixer on sale for $189 at major and fitness trackers heavily discounted -- fitbit offering up to $50 off its watches. And a warning tonight about big ticket consoles. The scammers are out. Purchasing an Xbox or ps5, research the seller, make sure than contact information is clearly listed and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

