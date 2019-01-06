Transcript for Dangerous flooding hits multiple parts of the country

threat slamming Texas through the great Lakes. 43 million in the storm zone, adding to widespread record flooding along the Arkansas river. Police patrolling floodwaters there in port Smith. Take a look at this rescue in rapids city, South Dakota. Dangerous high water from a different system there. Historic floods across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. Now the new round of storms drenching already soaked ground. Reporter: Tonight, historic flooding growing more dire, a flood barrier giving way in Iowa. Unnone dating Burlington. Residents are being told to evacuate. Waters near Little Rock expected to go up another foot. Richard folks just renovated his dream home and now he's dreading the worst. The river has just been devastating, none of us ever dreamed this would happen. Reporter: This street now a river. Emergency officials navigate by boat. Volunteers seen filling up thousands of sandbags, a race against time in the all-out effort to hold the waters back. The Arkansas river is at its highest level in 74 years. Probably where I'm standing right now will be under water on Tuesday. Reporter: Parts of the Mississippi are nearing all-time record highs. In Missouri, this man is fighting a losing battle to keep the water out with pumps and a barrier, forcing him to live on the second floor. It's traumatic, I know, but we'll get through it. Reporter: The water here has has been absolutely relentless in north Little Rock. You see what it's done to this deck. Just behind me is a seven-foot wall that's completely under water. Evacuations in this neighborhood started yesterday. I can't imagine there's a house out there. Rob Marciano joins us now. Rob, there's more rain on the way? A couple of dry days, but looks like more rain on the way. Little Rock has already seen two feet of rainfall since may. Let's talk about the severe weather tonight. We do have a threat for it after we get four inches potentially from Wichita to Tulsa through Wednesday. Severe tomorrow watches -- New Mexico to Kansas, Missouri, Chicago, Cleveland. Strong winds, large hail with these. That pulse of energy across the great Lakes dives into the northeast. Big cities here could see damaging winds. Thank you.

