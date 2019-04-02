Nearly every day of last 3 months of Trump's schedule leaked

More
The leak revealed nearly 60 percent of his private scheduled time was labeled "executive time," according to a news group.
2:07 | 02/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly every day of last 3 months of Trump's schedule leaked

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60840957,"title":"Nearly every day of last 3 months of Trump's schedule leaked","duration":"2:07","description":"The leak revealed nearly 60 percent of his private scheduled time was labeled \"executive time,\" according to a news group.","url":"/WNT/video/day-months-trumps-schedule-leaked-60840957","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.