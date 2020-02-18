Two dead in Colorado avalanche

In the mountains near Vail, authorities confirm the bodies of two snow bike riders were recovered after they were swept into a gully and buried by a backcountry slide.
0:17 | 02/18/20

Two dead in Colorado avalanche

