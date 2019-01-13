Transcript for A deadly winter storm heads to the East Coast

We begin with the winter storm stretching from the midwest to the east. More than a foot of snow in some parts. Virginia's governor declaring a state of emergency. Many highways dangerous for snow plows. A truck overturning in Fairfax county, Virginia. A delta passenger jet sliding off the tarmac at Cincinnati airport. Take a look at this. Snow blanketing the boardwalk in wildwood, New Jersey. Turning the summer destination into a winter wonderland. The system pushing snow and brutal cold into the northeast tonight. Windchills in the teens by the morning. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano in Washington to lead us off. Reporter: Tonight, that deadly winter storm reaching the east coast. Millions from Kansas to southern New Jersey digging out from a massive wintry blast. Ice and snow making roads treacherous. At least 10 dead, dozens injured. Nearly 200,000 without power across eight states. Virginia's governor declaring a state of emergency there. Icy conditions there causing this sand truck to flip over. Motorists abandoning their cars in Maryland. White out conditions blinding drivers. Authorities in that state describing the hazardous roads at one point as "Impossible" to get around. In the nations capital, we're approaching 10 inches of snow in the nation's capital. The white house is just a couple yards that way and you can hardly see it because of the snow. Government workers clearing walkways on the national mall, shoveling during the government shutdown and not getting paid for it. It's not fair. No one enjoys doing it. We do it because that's part of our job as it is right now. Reporter: In Pittsburgh, crews rescuing two people after their cars slipped off a snowy road. In parts of North Carolina, a half inch of ice. In the midwest, the cleanup now beginning. West of St. Louis, the storm dumping up to 20 inches of snow, wreaking havoc on highways statewide resulting in at least 800 crashes in Missouri. Air travel also impacted in the region with at least 800 flights canceled nationwide and over 2,200 delayed. This delta plane skidding off an icy tarmac in Cincinnati this morning. Fortunately no one on board injured. This massive storm causing so many problems in so many states. Rob Marciano joins us now. Rob, we can see the snow coming down in D.C. Still. Where is the storm headed now? Eventually out to sea. We're going to get a couple more inches. You can see the Washington monument behind me. Another couple storms coming into the west. Central and southern California. We're watching this for tomorrow. Winds at 60 miles an hour. Problems out west. We're looking for temperatures here to barely get to the freezing mark. What snows tonight will stick around. Tom. Rob Marciano leading us off tonight. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.