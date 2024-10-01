Death toll rising after Hurricane Helene with more than 150 people killed

The catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and inland flooding caused by Hurricane Helene have devastated neighborhoods, left residents stranded and destroyed homes across six states.

October 1, 2024

