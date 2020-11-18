New defense secretary moves to withdraw troops, raising concerns

Chris Miller announced Tuesday that 2,000 troops will be removed from Afghanistan and other countries by Jan. 15, 2021, despite his predecessor cautioning against the move.
1:58 | 11/18/20

