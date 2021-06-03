Dems reach agreement on unemployment benefits in COVID-19 relief bill

More
The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation was at a standstill all afternoon in the Senate as Democrats debated how to handle jobless benefits in the package.
1:51 | 03/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dems reach agreement on unemployment benefits in COVID-19 relief bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation was at a standstill all afternoon in the Senate as Democrats debated how to handle jobless benefits in the package.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76287051","title":"Dems reach agreement on unemployment benefits in COVID-19 relief bill ","url":"/WNT/video/dems-reach-agreement-unemployment-benefits-covid-19-relief-76287051"}