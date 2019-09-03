-
Now Playing: Teen girl in custody for death of missing 7-year-old Denver boy Jordan Vong: Police
-
Now Playing: Doctoral student settles police brutality lawsuit for $1.25 million
-
Now Playing: Arizona police department faces lawsuit after traffic stop
-
Now Playing: The oldest person in the world is 116 years and 66 days old
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes threaten the South
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly bailed out of jail for second time in two weeks; new accuser comes forward
-
Now Playing: Deadly crash on an Oklahoma highway
-
Now Playing: Federal judge issues new order against Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett's legal team pushes back on 16 felony counts against the actor
-
Now Playing: A family complains about telemedicine call
-
Now Playing: Flight makes emergency landing at Newark International Airport
-
Now Playing: Major bus crash in Georgetown County, South Carolina
-
Now Playing: A Denver police officer under investigation after incident with arrested suspect
-
Now Playing: Arnold Schwarzenegger has 'a new hero' -- a bodybuilder with cerebral palsy
-
Now Playing: Barcelona-bound plane strikes several birds during landing
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg shares terrifying health news with 'The View' fans
-
Now Playing: Family issues warning after hide-and-seek scare in Florida
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old girl designs sneakers with Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry
-
Now Playing: Man accused of holding a 13-year-old captive, reportedly apologizes in letter
-
Now Playing: 'Dragon' makes successful round-trip visit to International Space Station