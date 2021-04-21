Transcript for Derek Chauvin behind bars in Minnesota max security prison

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a Wednesday night. We have a lot to get to tonight. And just 24 hours after that verdict in Minneapolis, former police officer Derek chauvin found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd, tonight, the department of justice now announcing a sweeping investigation into the practices of the Minneapolis police department. And tonight here, two new cases involving police now in the news. A little more than 24 hours ago, Derek chauvin handcuff and taking to a maximum security prison, about 20 minutes from that Minneapolis courtroom. The mug shot taken at the prison where he is now being held in solitary confinement tonight to keep him from the rest of the prison population. After the verdict, the images, the relief in Minneapolis and the peaceful marchers in that city. In the streets of Atlanta, as well. In Albuquerque, New Mexico. To the images from Brooklyn, right here in New York. And this evening, what we're now learning about this sweeping new federal investigation into the Minneapolis department. ABC's Alex Perez leading us off from Minneapolis again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, former Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvin is inmate 261557 at Minnesota's only maximum security prison. Spending 23 hours a day in a stark cell like this one, isolated from his fellow prisoners for his own safety, in what's called "Administrative segregation." Chauvin, the rare police officer tried and convicted for killing someone while on duty. Bail is revoked, bond is discharged, and the defendant is remanded to the custody of the hennepin county sheriff. Reporter: Chauvin handcuffed and led away. The justice department, now weighing whether to bring federal civil rights charges against him. And today, attorney general Merrick Garland putting the entire Minneapolis police department under the microscope. The justice department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis police department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. Reporter: The problem probe will assess whether the department engages in discriminatory conduct. It will include a comprehensive review of the Minneapolis police department's policies, training, supervision and use of force investigations. Reporter: Minneapolis police chief medaria arradondo testified chauvin's actions in no way, shape or form reflect departmental policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values. Reporter: The chief now welcoming the federal investigation. And tonight, for so many, the verdict is cause for hope. Among them, 9-year-old judea Reynolds, who witnessed Floyd's murder, and testified she told chauvin to get off him. Prosecutors saying the crime was so clear, a child could see it. Judea speaking to our robin Roberts. What was everybody saying when they heard that the former police officer had been found guilty? What were people saying around you? My mom said that we brought change. My dad said, we won. And what were you thinking and feeling? Kind of proud. That young witness talking with robin this morning. And Alex Perez joins us from Minneapolis again tonight. Alex, we know that Derek chauvin will be sentenced in about eight weeks. Meantime, the three other officers involved in the death of George Floyd, we know scheduled to go on trial in August, but what could this guilty verdict on all charges for chauvin mean if anything for the other officers? Reporter: Yeah, David, all three of them are charged as accomplices with aiding and abetting second degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree man slaughter. It remains unclear if they would try to strike a plea deal to avoid going to trial altogether. David? All right, Alex Perez leading us off again tonight. Alex,hank you. And as you heard Alex report

