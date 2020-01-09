Transcript for 2 desperate high water rescues

We do move on now to the dangerous flooding in two parts of the country tonight. Flood watches from Dallas to Oklahoma City, and an urgent search under way for two missing children swept away by flooding in North Carolina. Rescue boats there capsizing in the currents. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, desperate high water rescues playing out in two parts of the country. Outside Raleigh, North Carolina, overnight, a mother caught in floodwaters calling 911, her car swept off the road. Her two children inside. First responders rushing in. They got into the water and they were able to rescue the child, a child, and the mother. The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child. Reporter: A total of four swiftwater boats flipped over. The search expanding today. Helicopter brought in, still no sign of the children. One second, sir. One second. Reporter: Not far from there -- We got to get all these cars out of the way to ems can get through. Reporter: On a rain-slicked interstate 95, witnesses springing into action helping two elderly people trapped in this overturned car. We're going to try to get you out, okay? Reporter: Thankfully neither appeared seriously hurt. And in the Oklahoma City area, up to a month's worth of rain in just a few hours causing scenes like this. A car pinned against a railing, surrounded by powerful floodwaters. A man in his 50s is missing. Tom, flood watches are up for north Texas through Thursday, up to six inches of rain is expected for the dallas-ft. Worth area, creating that potential for dangerous flooding. Tom? Marcus, thank you. Let's get to chief meteorologist ginger zee with the forecast. Two new tropical storms also getting our attention tonight. But ginger, let's start with the dangerous floods we're following. Reporter: Yes, the stationary front still producing big-time rain. More than a half foot of rain in just four hours, Tom. You can see the flash flood watches still up. Also a tornado watch from little Rock over to Memphis. Severe storms a possibility, but the next 36 hours will just be up to six inches of rain could fall there. If you get a warning, don't get in the car. That is the best way to stay alive. Also, have to look at the atlantic. Very active. You have both Nana going to Central America and OMAR that looks very close to the east coast, good news, that's turning into the atlantic and should remain a fish storm. September 10th is the peak of hurricane season, so, we've still got nine days. Tom? All right, ginger, thank you. And there is news tonight

