Transcript for Desperate search continues amid flooding in Western Europe

Now to the desperate search days into the devastating flooding in western Europe. Receding waters revealing the true extent of the damage. This railroad bridge in Germany one of the many collapsed structures. More than 160 people confirmed dead across Europe. Dozens missing. The German army helping in the search for survivors. ABC's Maggie Rulli on the ground in Germany. Reporter: Tonight, a desperate search and rescue for survivors in Germany as the death toll surges from historic floods. At least 160 people dead, hundreds more missing. There are so many people Reporter: In the city of erfstadt, a massive sinkhole caused by landslides swallowing up homes and buildings. You can see how powerful those floods were. They came ripping through this highway. They flipped cars. They jammed these trucks next to each other. Now army tanks are coming in here trying to pull these cars out. The German army deploying 900 soldiers into the hardest hit regions. In many places, the search turning to a recovery. We fear that there might be losses, yes. But we do not know. Reporter: Days of heavy rain wiping away entire communities. This house, swept away in the raging floods. A railroad bridge collapsing. Helicopters swooping in, plucking stranded residents from their rooftops. Firefighters standing on the top of their trucks to reach survivors. Officials say it's the worst flooding to hit this part of Germany in over a century. I think it's climate change. Because it's not normal. Reporter: And, whit, look at that water line. That bus was completely submerged. These were historic and catastrophic weather conditions, and one local politician we spoke to says poor city planning and climate change are to blame. Whit? Those images devastating. Maggie Rulli, thanks for your reporting tonight.

