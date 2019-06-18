Transcript for Details emerge about the death of an American tourist in the Dominican Republic

We are learning more tonight about the death of another American tourist in the Dominican Republic. He was found dead in his hotel room after telling friends he wasn't feeling well, and at least nine American deaths have now been reported in just the last 12 months. This time, he was just 55. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Another American family is demanding answers tonight, after yet another death in the Dominican Republic. 55-year-old Joseph Allen, a father from New Jersey, found dead in his hotel room this past Thursday. His sister tells ABC news that her brother was, for the most part, healthy. Allen is at least the ninth American tourist to die in the Dominican Republic in the last 12 months at different resorts across the island. The family of Leyla cox, a 53-year-old radiologist from New York, is also asking questions. Nobody can give me a solid answer on how she passed away. Everything is being misdirected and skewed. I get new information every Reporter: It was just two weeks ago when Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia day, seen here kayaking on the island, were both found dead in a D.R. Resort. Autopsies performed on the island said they died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. The husband of Miranda Werner says she died after drinking from a mini bar in her hotel room. Officials in the D.R. Say they have 2.7 million American visitors there every year and that deaths are very rare. They remain resolute, saying that at this time, there is no evidence that the deaths are connected. David? All right, linsey Davis on this again tonight.

