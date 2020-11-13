Doctor receives new FDA-authorized coronavirus treatment

More
David Schulz, a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients, received Eli Lilly’s new FDA-authorized antibody treatment, Bamlanivimad, while being treated in Indiana.
2:46 | 11/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor receives new FDA-authorized coronavirus treatment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:46","description":"David Schulz, a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients, received Eli Lilly’s new FDA-authorized antibody treatment, Bamlanivimad, while being treated in Indiana. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74179454","title":"Doctor receives new FDA-authorized coronavirus treatment","url":"/WNT/video/doctor-receives-fda-authorized-coronavirus-treatment-74179454"}