Transcript for Doctor reunites with delivered baby 6 months later

Finally tonight, a beautiful story that is America strong. A newborn facing long odds and a family that can finally rest easy. This is little Makela petty, now 6 months old. She was born 16 weeks premature in the parking lot of St. Joseph hospital on Long Island. Weighing just 1 pound, 9 ounces. She was declared what's called a micro-preemie. Dr. John mant ewe rushed Makela inside the hospital, telling momma Rea he would fight for her daughter. But there was a problem. The hospital didn't have a NICU. So, Dr. Matthew had the difficult, growing task of keeping Makela breathing for 90 minutes without damaging her fragile lungs. She was eventually transferred to a neighborhooding hospital. After so many sleepless nights of waiting, this is the mom mom got to hold Makela for the first time. Ten days after she was born. Makela would spend her first 122 days in the NICU before mom and dad finally got to take her home. Tonight, Makela, now 9 pounds, here she is with her big brother, Nicholas. Her family never forgetting what that team did for them. It wasn't until she was stable enough that they sat down and talked to us and explained how, what Dr. Matthew did that day is something that they would have never even done themselves and the fact that he was able to do it and she not have any long-term affects from it, they were astonished by it. Reporter: The pettys wanted to bring Makela back to the team who helped save her. Reuniting her with that doctor who carried her into the hospital and made the promise. Dr. Matthew telling us, he may have saved Makela's life, but she gave his team something in The the midst of all of this, to find out this child was doing well, and then to find out they were coming to visit us, it was actually very joyous for the whole staff. She's getting big. And great job by Dr. Matthew and his team. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.