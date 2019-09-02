Dog saved after home fire in California

More
After firefighters found an unresponsive dog under a bed in a burning home, they performed CPR for more than five minutes and saved the lucky canine.
0:21 | 02/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog saved after home fire in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60966360,"title":"Dog saved after home fire in California","duration":"0:21","description":"After firefighters found an unresponsive dog under a bed in a burning home, they performed CPR for more than five minutes and saved the lucky canine.","url":"/WNT/video/dog-saved-home-fire-california-60966360","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.