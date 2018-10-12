Transcript for Dogs finally reunited with their owner after wildfires

Finally tonight here, America strong. We know how loyal our dogs are, but this was a test like few others. But Madison not give up. Loyalty above all else. It's been only a month since the camp fire destroyed paradise, California. Andrea Gaylord could not get back to her home in time. The fire spreading so quickly, she had no idea if her two dogs, Miguel on the left, and Madison, survived. I was worried. We looked everywhere, and we had so many people, we posted so much. Reporter: That woman sitting next to her, the volunteer who went back and often, helping to look for the dogs. She found one of them, Miguel, 87 miles from Andrea's home. They have no idea how he got there. That volunteer leaving food for the other dog, Madison, but no sign of him. Shayla would call Andrea, the owner, every day. Her voice would just be happy to hear from me, so, I would just make sure I called her every day. Reporter: Even if she had no news. And just last week, Andrea pulling up to her house and right there waiting, looking into the window, was Madison. There's our dog, waiting, and I -- this -- you are the best dog. The best. He was. Reporter: Madison, loyal as ever, sitting right there, keeping watch over what was left of the home. Imagine the loyalty of staying in through the worst of circumstances and being here waiting -- it was so emotional. Reporter: And watch this. Over the weekend, both dogs were reunited. There's your buddy. Reporter: Wagging their tails, two dogs surviving and coming home. Madison, right there waiting for his owner. Doesn't get better than that on a Monday night. Thank you for starting another week with us. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Have a good evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.