Doorbell camera captures touching father, daughter moment

Adam Horn's daughter came out early to see him drive off on his motorcycle for work early one morning, he decided to turn around and spend an extra few minutes saying goodbye.

September 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live