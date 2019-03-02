Transcript for Downpours across California continue to create hazardous travel conditions

Now, a one-two punch of extreme storms hitting the west. Several rescues reported. The sheriff's helicopter hoisting a pair of stranded motorists in 40 mile per hour winds. Tonight, residents bracing for round two. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: The power of mother nature on full display. Millions bracing for another round of punishing wind, rain, and snow. When you're bracing for what you know can happen, you get a little nervous. Reporter: Torrential downpours transforming roads into rivers. This neighborhood hit hard by earlier wildfires, now inundated with rain and debris. The saturated Earth hampering cleanup efforts. A sinkhole in malibu, swallowing this front end loader whole. It's operator, narrowly escaping unharmed. Swift water rescue teams across the state on high alert. This man, airlifted out of his sinking car in the Nick of time. To the east, in the mountains, several feet of snow making travel treacherous there. Forcing drivers to pull off the road and chain up. We saw three accidents coming in here. Reporter: In San Francisco, winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Toppling trees and power lines. Rob Marciano is live for us in central park, and temperatures starting to rise in the east? Reporter: The atmosphere reloading for another storm. Portland and Seattle may see a little bit of low elevation snow, and blizzard warnings posted for the Sierra. Up to ten feet of snow before this winds down sometime during the day on Wednesday. And the temperature swings, a record high in Indianapolis N the lower 60s. They were at 3 on Wednesday. 50-plus degree swings in some places. Temperatures in the 50s in parts of New York. Now through Tuesday, maybe touching 60 in Boston. This will last until Friday, and I can't lie to you, it feels good to shed a couple of layers after the wicked cold last week. Rob, thank you.

