Transcript for Dozens of cities across America celebrate Pride

Now to the millions taking part in worldwide pride celebrations today. A record crowd lining the streets for New York's March, marking the 50th anniversary of the stonewall riots. And the at catalyst for the modern gay rights movement. Huge here's Diane Macedo. Reporter: Today from Seattle to Chicago millions are hitting the streets all across America to celebrate the right to be who they are. This year New York City is hosting the world's largest lgbtq event, dubbed world pride. The celebration comes 50 years after members of the community fought back against a police raid at New York's stonewall inn, galvanizing the modern gay rights movement. Earlier this month, the NYPD commissioner apologized for the incident. The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple. The actions and the laws were discriminatory and oppressive, and for that, I apologize. Reporter: Today, the NYPD was out in force keeping an expected 3 million people safe as they enjoyed celebrity performances, and of course, the massive March. One participant tells our streaming channel this moment is about freedom. If I wanted to wear a suit or if I want to wear a dress, that is freedom. That's what we are fighting for. Reporter: Polling shows support for same-sex marriage, a hard-fought civil right attained just four years ago, has continued to rise. With 61% of Americans now saying they support it. But in recent years, hate crimes targeting the lgbtq community have also risen. Today many tell us the struggle continues. It's come a long way. We have a long way to go. But I'm so happy and proud to be here. Reporter: While everyone we spoke to agrees there's more work to be done, tonight they are all beaming with pride.

