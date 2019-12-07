Transcript for Dramatic body camera video shows officer helping family with choking baby

We turn next to a family emergency in South Carolina. A newborn girl who had stopped breathing, and the deputy determined to get her breathing here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, that dramatic body cam video of a California officer's heroic action. What's your baby's name? Ryleigh. Ryleigh? Hey, baby. Reporter: Deputy William Kimbro pulls over a ca for speeding, inside a frantic mother -- her 12-day-old baby not breathing. Come on, baby. Cry for me. Cry for me. Come on, open those eyes. There you go. Reporter: Apparently choking after drinking a bottle. Watch as deputy Kimbro calmly performs lifesaving first aid on little Ryleigh. I'm worried about her, because she starts breathing and then she stops. She starts and then stops. Reporter: Massaging the baby's heart, while trying to baby's heart, while trying to treassure the mother. There you go. Her chest is moving. Reporter: Emts arriving on scene. Within minutes, the newborn coming to. Everyone breathing a collective sigh of relief. David, that baby is said to be doing fine tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.