Transcript for Driver pulls baby out of the back seat after crashing in a high-speed police chase

highway. The driverwoman, leanggh trafficil crashes into another car. The shockg moment takes a baby out of the backseat. Stmos on whahaened next. Reporr: Tonight frigino of a woman's gh-speed G from San Antonio police. Mercedes, U.S. 90, infant in that veh. Repter: You hea right, there is a child in thar.police say the womanng at Ast 100 miper hour. Almost struck another vehi Reporte weaving iand out oflice led her over for a traffic violation. Watch hiway patrolhrowing out spike St, but evenhat esn't stoper T offroad,ooks like sh. No, she's still got it. Repor the mom dving into oncoming traffic. Blows through a red light, baf that T it's notver yet. The woman jumps out of the car, grabs her baby in R seat, and starts booking it on foot.another driver who haswn kid in the R, officerar and take H down. The baby is saf the baby is safe. Reporte T woman, whhad outstanding warrants for H arrest, was chargith ading arreand possession of a controlled substance. By was not injured and was taken by child protective es, but this could have been so mucrse.wh Stephanie, Overseas tonight, thieterdam sayhe used of stabbing two

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.